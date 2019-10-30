Flyers' Brian Elliott: Yields six goals in defeat

Elliott allowed six goals on 28 shots during two periods before getting pulled in a 7-1 loss against the Penguins on Tuesday.

A couple days after stopping all 28 shots he saw in relief against the Islanders, Elliott turned in one of the worst statistical performances of his career. It wasn't really his fault, though, as the Penguins simply outskated and outplayed the Flyers in the dominating defeat. Regardless, this outing ruins Elliott's strong start to the season. He is 3-2-0 with a .903 save percentage and 3.10 GAA in seven games this season.