Flyers' Byron Froese: Shipped to Philadelphia
The Canadiens packaged Froese with David Schlemko to acquire Dale Weise and Christian Jaros from the Flyers on Saturday, Frank Seravalli of TSN.ca reports.
The deal essentially moves around some underperforming players with hopes that a change of scenery will inspire some improvement. Froese has yet to make an appearance in the NHL this season, but he has played reasonably well with AHL Laval, notching 14 goals and 16 assists over 46 games. He will likely begin his tenure with the Flyers among the Lehigh Valley ranks.
More News
-
Canadiens' Byron Froese: Placed on waivers•
-
Canadiens' Byron Froese: Sets new career highs•
-
Canadiens' Byron Froese: Pots goal•
-
Canadiens' Byron Froese: Grabs second helper in three games•
-
Canadiens' Byron Froese: Scores first goal with Canadiens•
-
Canadiens' Byron Froese: Picks up first two-point game with Montreal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...