The Canadiens packaged Froese with David Schlemko to acquire Dale Weise and Christian Jaros from the Flyers on Saturday, Frank Seravalli of TSN.ca reports.

The deal essentially moves around some underperforming players with hopes that a change of scenery will inspire some improvement. Froese has yet to make an appearance in the NHL this season, but he has played reasonably well with AHL Laval, notching 14 goals and 16 assists over 46 games. He will likely begin his tenure with the Flyers among the Lehigh Valley ranks.