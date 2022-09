O'Reilly signed a professional tryout offer with Philadelphia on Monday.

O'Reilly has 145 career NHL games under his belt but he hasn't suited up for an NHL contest since the 2017-18 campaign when he made one appearance with the Wild. Last season, he racked up 21 goals and 53 points with AHL Lehigh Valley. With so many injuries to the Flyers' forward group at the moment, O'Reilly could secure a depth role to begin the season.