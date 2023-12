Petersen was reassigned to AHL Lehigh Valley on Saturday.

The Flyers are off until Thursday after dropping a 7-6 shootout decision to Detroit on Friday. Petersen was with the team as an emergency backup as Carter Hart was iffy with an illness. Petersen was 4-6-1 with a 3.20 GAA and an .898 save percentage in 11 AHL games before his recall and was 1-1 in two NHL games with the Flyers.