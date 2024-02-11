Petersen stopped 17 of 19 shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Kraken.

The Flyers' defensive structure helped shelter Petersen in his first action in two weeks. The 29-year-old twice allowed the Kraken to tie the game, but the third time was the charm for protecting a lead. Petersen has allowed 11 goals over four appearances while going 2-1-0 at the NHL level this season. Samuel Ersson figures to see most of the starts unless the Flyers can work out a trade for a goalie as they continue to defy expectations by contending in the Eastern Conference.