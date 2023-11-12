Petersen stopped 35 of 37 shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Few goalies have been able to quiet the Kings this season, and Petersen even gave up five goals on 30 shots in his first outing against them last Saturday. The 29-year-old bounced back with a solid effort in his old stomping grounds to earn his first win of the season. Petersen's stay in the NHL is likely to be short once Carter Hart (illness) is ready to get back between the pipes. The Flyers are off until Wednesday's road game versus the Hurricanes.