Petersen will start in Saturday's home game versus the Kings, per Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports.

Petersen was called up from the minors Thursday after posting a 3.76 GAA and an .884 save percentage in four contests with AHL Lehigh Valley. This will be his first NHL contest since LA traded him to Philadelphia over the summer. The Kings rank second offensively with 4.20 goals per game this year.