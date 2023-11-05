Petersen made 25 saves Saturday in a 5-0 loss to the Kings. It was his first game in a Flyers uniform.

The game was closer than the score suggests. The Flyers were playing the second of back-to-back games and kept the score 2-0 late in the second. The flood gates opened and the score was soon 4-0. Petersen is up while Carter Hart (mid-body) is out. He joined the Flyers along with defenseman, Sean Walker, in a three-team trade that included the Columbus Blue Jackets on June 6, 2023. We don't suggest a big investment in him. He may be back in the AHL sooner rather than later.