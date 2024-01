Petersen turned aside 12 of 14 shots after replacing Samuel Ersson to begin the second period of Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Bruins.

In his first NHL action since Nov. 11, Petersen didn't play poorly, but the Flyers were already down 4-0 when he entered the game. Ersson is struggling heading into the All-Star break and Carter Hart (personal) is away from the team indefinitely, so Petersen could get a chance to carve out a bigger role once the Flyers resume play in February.