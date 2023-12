Petersen was called up from AHL Lehigh Valley on Tuesday.

Petersen's promotion would seem to indicate there is a problem with one of the Flyers' backstops, though Carter Hart has already been confirmed as the start against New Jersey on Tuesday. Still, until the team provides a clearer update, it's possible the move was just precautionary ahead of the Christmas roster freeze, fantasy players will want to monitor the situation around Hart and Samuel Ersson.