Petersen was reassigned to AHL Lehigh Valley on Monday, Dylan Robillard of Olde City Sports Network reports.

Petersen is coming off a 35-save win over the Kings on Saturday but that won't change the fact that he is headed to the minors. The decision to demote Petersen could be an indication that Carter Hart (illness) will be ready to at least serve as the backup versus Carolina on Wednesday, though Petersen could be recalled ahead of that contest if needed.