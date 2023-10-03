Petersen was put on waivers Tuesday.

Petersen posted a 16-20-4 record with a 2.88 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 40 games with AHL Ontario last season. He also registered a mark of 5-3-2 with a 3.75 GAA and an .868 save percentage in 10 outings with the Kings in 2022-23. The Flyers acquired the 28-year-old netminder in June as part of the trade that sent Ivan Provorov to Columbus. If he isn't claimed, Petersen could start the upcoming campaign with AHL Lehigh Valley. With Petersen cut from camp, Samuel Ersson and Felix Sandstrom are competing for the backup job behind Carter Hart.