Petersen is the surprise starter for Saturday's road game versus LA.

Carter Hart was supposed to be in net, but he hasn't fully recovered from the illness that's been bothering him. Petersen will make his second start of the campaign after last Saturday's 5-0 loss to the Kings in which he stopped 25 of 30 shots. Samuel Ersson will back up Petersen. The Kings rank second in the league with 4.15 goals per game this season.