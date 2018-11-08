Flyers' Calvin Pickard: Between pipes against Coyotes
Pickard will defend the cage at home versus Arizona on Thursday, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
Pickard will be making his third straight start in goal after going 1-0-1 with a .915 save percentage in his previous two times out. The New Brunswick native figures to spell Brian Elliott (undisclosed) for another game as the veteran works his way back from injury. If the Flyers' netminders can ever all get healthy, Pickard could find himself back on waivers, but for now figures to stick around the City of Brotherly Love a little longer.
