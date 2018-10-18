Flyers' Calvin Pickard: Between pipes Thursday

Pickard will start in goal Thursday night against host Columbus, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

We can't say we'd blame you for thinking that Pickard would start this next game as a direct result of No. 1 netminder Brian Elliott coughing up four goals on 23 shots against the Panthers on Tuesday, but Flyers coach Dave Hakstol insists that it has nothing to do with Elliott's struggles. Pickard, who actually claimed a relief win in the latest contest, has only made one start so far this season, so he's probably overdue for 60 minutes of action. Pickard is 2-0-0 despite awful ratios (3.78 GAA and .868 save percentage) over the minuscule sample, though the journeyman has 2.80 and .912 marks over 76 career starts and 89 total appearances. He'll face a Blue Jackets team that's favored to win with the moneyline set at -160.