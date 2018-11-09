Flyers' Calvin Pickard: Chased in victory

Pickard allowed four goals on 18 shots Thursday, exiting in the second period of a 5-4 overtime win over Arizona.

This isn't how you hang on to a job. Pickard might have played well the last time he faced Arizona, but this time, he couldn't get the job done and gave way to Brian Elliott, who righted the ship and allowed the Flyers to come out with two points. Other than one game in the desert, Pickard has been poor this year and might not have a job for much longer, which means he shouldn't be on your fantasy team.