Flyers' Calvin Pickard: Claimed off waivers
Pickard was snatched up off the waiver wire by the Flyers from the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.
Pickard figures to step into the backup roll over Anthony Stolarz while Michal Neuvirth (groin) remains sidelined. What happens to Pickard once Neuvirth is given the green light to return remains to be seen, but he certainly could find himself back on the waiver wire. Long term, the goalie of the future for Philadelphia is Carter Hart, which means Pickard is expendable as soon as the other netminders get healthy.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Calvin Pickard: Hits waiver wire•
-
Maple Leafs' Calvin Pickard: Sharp in one period of work•
-
Maple Leafs' Calvin Pickard: Signs one-year extension•
-
Maple Leafs' Calvin Pickard: Among AHL's best goalies•
-
Maple Leafs' Calvin Pickard: Returned to minors•
-
Maple Leafs' Calvin Pickard: Loses to former team in overtime•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...