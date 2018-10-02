Flyers' Calvin Pickard: Claimed off waivers

Pickard was snatched up off the waiver wire by the Flyers from the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

Pickard figures to step into the backup roll over Anthony Stolarz while Michal Neuvirth (groin) remains sidelined. What happens to Pickard once Neuvirth is given the green light to return remains to be seen, but he certainly could find himself back on the waiver wire. Long term, the goalie of the future for Philadelphia is Carter Hart, which means Pickard is expendable as soon as the other netminders get healthy.