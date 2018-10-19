Flyers' Calvin Pickard: Concedes six in defeat
Pickard allowed six goals on 28 shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss courtesy of New Jersey.
With Brian Elliott struggling, Pickard missed a golden opportunity Thursday to prove himself capable of handling starter duties. The 26-year-old netminder, in three starts, has posted an .833 save percentage, along with a goals-against-average of 4.73. Despite the bad numbers, this was Pickard's first loss of the 2018-19 season but one should still expect Elliot to be back between the pipes Saturday when the Devils come to town.
