Flyers' Calvin Pickard: Concedes six in defeat

Pickard allowed six goals on 28 shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss courtesy of New Jersey.

With Brian Elliott struggling, Pickard missed a golden opportunity Thursday to prove himself capable of handling starter duties. The 26-year-old netminder, in three starts, has posted an .833 save percentage, along with a goals-against-average of 4.73. Despite the bad numbers, this was Pickard's first loss of the 2018-19 season but one should still expect Elliot to be back between the pipes Saturday when the Devils come to town.