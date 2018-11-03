Flyers' Calvin Pickard: Dumped into Shark Tank

Pickard will start in goal Saturday night against host San Jose, Dave Isaac of the Courier Post reports.

Michal Neuvirth (undisclosed) has been sent back to Philly to be evaluated by team doctors, so Pickard joins Brian Elliott as the club's active goaltenders for the upcoming contest. Pickard is 2-1-0 despite awful ratios (4.75 GAA and .833 save percentage) through his first three games as a Flyer, but he's definitely not a recommended streaming option against a Sharks team that ranks second in the NHL by means of averaging 38 shots per contest.