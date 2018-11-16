Flyers' Calvin Pickard: Faces one shot in relief

Pickard came into Thursday's matchup in relief of an injured Brian Elliott (groin).

Pickard was on the ice for only 5:29 in which he saw just one shot. The Flyers promoted Alex Lyon from AHL Lehigh Valley, which could be an indication that Elliott won't be available against the Lightning on Saturday and Pickard would subsequently get the starting nod.

