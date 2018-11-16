Flyers' Calvin Pickard: Faces one shot in relief
Pickard came into Thursday's matchup in relief of an injured Brian Elliott (groin).
Pickard was on the ice for only 5:29 in which he saw just one shot. The Flyers promoted Alex Lyon from AHL Lehigh Valley, which could be an indication that Elliott won't be available against the Lightning on Saturday and Pickard would subsequently get the starting nod.
More News
-
Flyers' Calvin Pickard: Chased in victory•
-
Flyers' Calvin Pickard: Between pipes against Coyotes•
-
Flyers' Calvin Pickard: Supported well in Monday's win•
-
Flyers' Calvin Pickard: Stationed between pipes Monday•
-
Flyers' Calvin Pickard: Saves 31 in defeat•
-
Flyers' Calvin Pickard: Dumped into Shark Tank•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...