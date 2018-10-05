Flyers' Calvin Pickard: Joining team in Colorado
Pickard will join the Flyers active roster for the team's game against the Avalanche on Saturday according to Bill Meltzer of NHL.com.
The 26-year-old was not with the club on opening night in Las Vegas because he was dealing with visa issues. But with him back, Anthony Stolarz headed to waivers Friday afternoon. Pickard will slide into the No. 2 spot behind Brian Elliott on the Flyers goaltender depth chart.
