Flyers' Calvin Pickard: Lands on waivers
The Flyers waived Pickard on Wednesday.
Pickard had been relied upon heavily as a stopgap goalie with Michal Neuvirth (undisclosed) and Brian Elliott (lower body) unavailable, but the Flyers fired GM Ron Hextall and this team could be headed in an entirely different direction. Pickard has gone 4-2-2 with a 4.01 GAA and .863 save percentage through 11 games this season. If he's claimed by another team via waivers, it would be the fourth different franchise for Pickard since the Avalanche took him in the second round of the 2010 draft.
