Flyers' Calvin Pickard: Makes 31 stops in win over Sens

Pickard stopped 31 of 34 shots in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Senators.

It was a fairly strong debut in orange and black for the 26-year-old, as three of the four Ottawa goals came on the power play. With Michal Neuvirth (groin) back at practice, Pickard's stint in Philly likely won't last long, but assuming he clears waivers and gets assigned to AHL Lehigh once Neuvirth is 100 percent, he likely showed enough to be the de facto No. 3 goaltender for the Flyers.