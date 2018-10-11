Flyers' Calvin Pickard: Makes 31 stops in win over Sens
Pickard stopped 31 of 34 shots in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Senators.
It was a fairly strong debut in orange and black for the 26-year-old, as three of the four Ottawa goals came on the power play. With Michal Neuvirth (groin) back at practice, Pickard's stint in Philly likely won't last long, but assuming he clears waivers and gets assigned to AHL Lehigh once Neuvirth is 100 percent, he likely showed enough to be the de facto No. 3 goaltender for the Flyers.
More News
-
Flyers' Calvin Pickard: Will make Flyers debut Wednesday•
-
Flyers' Calvin Pickard: Joining team in Colorado•
-
Flyers' Calvin Pickard: Unavailable for opener•
-
Flyers' Calvin Pickard: Status hazy for opener•
-
Flyers' Calvin Pickard: Claimed off waivers•
-
Maple Leafs' Calvin Pickard: Hits waiver wire•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...