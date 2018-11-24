Flyers' Calvin Pickard: No chance for rest

Pickard will get right back in goal for Saturday's road game against the Maple Leafs.

Pickard fashioned a 31-save shutout to the detriment of the Rangers on Friday, so he's back for more against a Maple Leafs team that averages 3.39 goals per game -- good for fifth in the NHL.

More News
Our Latest Stories