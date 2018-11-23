Flyers' Calvin Pickard: Perfect at home
Pickard turned aside all 27 shots fired his way Friday in a 4-0 win over the Rangers.
Friday's performance was Pickard's first shutout of the season and the fourth of his career. Despite what the score suggests, this game was a closely contested affair, however, the Flyers would score three third-period goals in a span of three minutes and forty-four seconds. At that point, the game was essentially over. With the win, Pickard's record moves to 4-1-2.
