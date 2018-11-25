Flyers' Calvin Pickard: Picked apart by former mate

Pickard was pulled Saturday at the 12:20 mark of the first period after he allowed four goals on six shots by the Maple Leafs.

It was a debacle to say the least. Pickard was victimized by former Toronto Marlies' teammate, Andreas Johnsson, who scored a hat trick on him. All three of those goals went five hole (clearly his teammate knew his weakness). Pickard was coming off a massive high Friday following that shutout against the Rangers and this game brought him back to earth fast. He will still get a lot of playing time given all the injuries to the Flyers' goalies. But there will clearly be some difficult moments.