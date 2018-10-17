Flyers' Calvin Pickard: Picks up win in relief

Pickard allowed a goal on three shots in relief during a 6-5 shootout victory against the Panthers on Tuesday.

The Flyers once led 5-2, but the Panthers continued to claw their way back, and once they pulled within a goal, coach Dave Hakstol lifted Brian Elliott in favor of Pickard. In nearly 20 minutes, Pickard saw just three shots but unfortunately allowed the game-tying score. This was Pickard's second appearance of the season, and in that small sample size, he has been unimpressive, but with the way Elliott has been struggling, it wouldn't be surprising to see Pickard receive another start soon.