Flyers' Calvin Pickard: Plays well in relief

Pickard stopped eight shots during two periods in a 5-2 loss to the Sabres on Wednesday.

That's obviously not a heavy workload for two periods, but it was one of Pickard's better outings of the season. In six of his nine appearances, he's posted a save percentage below .890. Overall, Pickard is hardly fantasy relevant with an .858 save percentage and 4.13 GAA this season.

