Flyers' Calvin Pickard: Plays well in relief
Pickard stopped eight shots during two periods in a 5-2 loss to the Sabres on Wednesday.
That's obviously not a heavy workload for two periods, but it was one of Pickard's better outings of the season. In six of his nine appearances, he's posted a save percentage below .890. Overall, Pickard is hardly fantasy relevant with an .858 save percentage and 4.13 GAA this season.
More News
-
Flyers' Calvin Pickard: Shocked by Lightning•
-
Flyers' Calvin Pickard: Pitted against Lightning for matinee•
-
Flyers' Calvin Pickard: Faces one shot in relief•
-
Flyers' Calvin Pickard: Chased in victory•
-
Flyers' Calvin Pickard: Between pipes against Coyotes•
-
Flyers' Calvin Pickard: Supported well in Monday's win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...