Flyers' Calvin Pickard: Preparing for afternoon game

Pickard will start in goal Friday afternoon against the visiting Rangers, Dave Isaac of the Courier Post reports.

Pickard will be countered by Henrik Lundqvist in this post-Thanksgiving matinee. The former owns a 3-1-2 record, despite awful ratios (4.13 GAA and .858 save percentage) over nine games.

More News
Our Latest Stories