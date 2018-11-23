Flyers' Calvin Pickard: Preparing for afternoon game
Pickard will start in goal Friday afternoon against the visiting Rangers, Dave Isaac of the Courier Post reports.
Pickard will be countered by Henrik Lundqvist in this post-Thanksgiving matinee. The former owns a 3-1-2 record, despite awful ratios (4.13 GAA and .858 save percentage) over nine games.
More News
-
Flyers' Calvin Pickard: Plays well in relief•
-
Flyers' Calvin Pickard: Shocked by Lightning•
-
Flyers' Calvin Pickard: Pitted against Lightning for matinee•
-
Flyers' Calvin Pickard: Faces one shot in relief•
-
Flyers' Calvin Pickard: Chased in victory•
-
Flyers' Calvin Pickard: Between pipes against Coyotes•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...