Flyers' Calvin Pickard: Saves 31 in defeat
Pickard stopped 31 of 35 shots Saturday in a 4-3 overtime loss to San Jose.
Given the opposition and the circumstances, Pickard's performance wasn't nearly as bad as it could have been. However, an .886 save percentage still isn't a good thing, and what makes matters worse is that it's Pickard's best performance this year. He's got two reasonable matchups coming with Arizona, but he's still not a great streamer until he shows he can put together a solid outing.
