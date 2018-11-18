Flyers' Calvin Pickard: Shocked by Lightning
Pickard stopped 20 of 26 shots in Saturday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Lightning.
The 26-year-old coughed up six goals in a game for the second time this season, and it took a four-goal rally by the Flyers over the final 10 minutes of regulation to even salvage a point out of Pickard's performance. Despite his 3-1-2 record, the netminder has a woeful .852 save percentage on the season, and it's only the inability of Brian Elliott (lower body) and Michal Neuwirth (undisclosed) to stay healthy that's keeping Pickard in the NHL right now.
