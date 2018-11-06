Flyers' Calvin Pickard: Stationed between pipes Monday

Pickard will draw the start for Monday's tilt in Arizona, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

After injuries to Michael Neuvirth (undisclosed) and Brian Elliott (undisclosed), Pickard should assume No. 1 goaltender duties for the Flyers for the time being. The 26-year-old has been terrible in his first four appearances this season, registering a .851 save percentage and 4.50 GAA. It's probably best to steer clear of all Philadelphia netminders for now.