Flyers' Calvin Pickard: Stationed between pipes Monday
Pickard will draw the start for Monday's tilt in Arizona, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
After injuries to Michael Neuvirth (undisclosed) and Brian Elliott (undisclosed), Pickard should assume No. 1 goaltender duties for the Flyers for the time being. The 26-year-old has been terrible in his first four appearances this season, registering a .851 save percentage and 4.50 GAA. It's probably best to steer clear of all Philadelphia netminders for now.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...