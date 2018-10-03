Flyers' Calvin Pickard: Status hazy for opener
Pickard may not be available for Thursday's season opener against Vegas due to visa issues, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The Flyers claimed Pickard off waivers with the expectation he'd be able to fill in as Brian Elliott's backup until Michal Neuvirth (groin) returns, but they may have to roll with Anthony Stolarz on Thursday if Pickard is unable to get his visa issues sorted prior to puck drop.
More News
-
Flyers' Calvin Pickard: Claimed off waivers•
-
Maple Leafs' Calvin Pickard: Hits waiver wire•
-
Maple Leafs' Calvin Pickard: Sharp in one period of work•
-
Maple Leafs' Calvin Pickard: Signs one-year extension•
-
Maple Leafs' Calvin Pickard: Among AHL's best goalies•
-
Maple Leafs' Calvin Pickard: Returned to minors•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...