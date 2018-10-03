Flyers' Calvin Pickard: Status hazy for opener

Pickard may not be available for Thursday's season opener against Vegas due to visa issues, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Flyers claimed Pickard off waivers with the expectation he'd be able to fill in as Brian Elliott's backup until Michal Neuvirth (groin) returns, but they may have to roll with Anthony Stolarz on Thursday if Pickard is unable to get his visa issues sorted prior to puck drop.