Flyers' Calvin Pickard: Supported well in Monday's win

Pickard allowed two goals on 36 shots in Monday's 5-2 road win over the Coyotes.

Pickard was brilliant on the way to his third win of the season. This performance earned him second-star honors, as the only damage against him was a power-play goal from Alex Galchenyuk and a Michael Grabner wrist shot that would've been tough for most goalies to stop. Considering Michal Neuvirth and Brian Elliott are sidelined with their respective undisclosed issues, the Flyers desperately need Pickard to consistently perform at a high level. Somehow, he's gone 3-1-1 despite terrible peripherals -- including a 3.94 GAA and .876 save percentage -- this season.