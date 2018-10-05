Flyers' Calvin Pickard: Unavailable for opener
Pickard (personal) isn't in the lineup for Thursday's season opener against the Golden Knights.
Pickard is still dealing with visa issues, so the Flyers will have to slot Anthony Stolarz in as Brian Elliott's backup against Vegas. Pickard's next opportunity to make his Flyers debut will come Saturday against Colorado.
