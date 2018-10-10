Flyers' Calvin Pickard: Will make Flyers debut Wednesday

Pickard will command the away crease during Wednesday's matchup against the Senators, Callum Fraser of NHL.com reports.

After spending nearly all of the 2017-18 campaign toiling in the AHL ranks with Toronto, Pickard resurfaced in the NHL with the Flyers early in the campaign with both Michal Neuvirth (groin) and Alex Lyon (lower body) sidelined. Unfortunately, his time in the City of Brotherly Love may come to an end in short order, but not before he makes his Flyers debut. He'll take on a Senators club that has rung up at least three goals in each of its first three games this season.