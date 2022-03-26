Atkinson notched an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Atkinson helped out on a James van Riemsdyk tally in the first period. In his last nine outings, Atkinson has remained steady in a top-six role with three goals and four helpers. While the trade of Claude Giroux to the Panthers dampens the scoring potential throughout the Flyers' lineup, Atkinson remains a solid depth option in fantasy. The 32-year-old has 49 points, 199 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 65 contests.