Atkinson logged three assists in Thursday's 6-2 victory over the Wild.

Two of Atkinson's helpers came on power plays in the second period before he added a third assist on Owen Tippett's goal in the third. The 34-year-old Atkinson came into the game without an assist on the year, though he did score four goals through his first six contests. The veteran winger should continue to offer some scoring upside with an improved Flyers' team this season, playing on the top line with Tippett and Sean Couturier while logging time on the first power-play unit.