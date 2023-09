Atkinson (lower body) is expected to play Saturday versus New Jersey, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

This will be the first preseason action for Atkinson, after missing the entire 2022-23 campaign with neck and triceps injuries that required surgery on his neck in December. The talented winger had 23 goals and 50 points in 73 games in 2021-22. Expect a 20-25 goal season and 50 points if Atkinson can remain healthy this season.