Atkinson scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over Columbus.

It was Atkinson's first goal since March 18, 2022 versus the Senators after missing the entirety of the 2022-23 campaign. Over the last nine seasons, the veteran winger has reached the 20-goal mark seven times and looks poised to get back over that threshold this year as well. if he can stay healthy, Atkinson should be a lock for a top-six role as well as seeing plenty of chances with the man advantage.