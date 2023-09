Atkinson missed Monday's 6-0 preseason loss to New Jersey due to a lower-body injury, per Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports.

Atkinson was supposed to play in his first game since April 2022, but the Flyers decided to err on the side of caution after the 34-year-old felt a little sore prior to Monday's contest. Atkinson missed the entire 2022-23 campaign due to neck and triceps injuries. He is currently listed as day-to-day.