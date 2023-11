Atkinson scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Atkinson has bounced back from a three-game drought with two goals and a helper over his last two outings. The winger's tally in the third period provided the Flyers with some extra insurance. Atkinson is up to eight goals, 12 points, 48 shots on net, nine blocks and a minus-5 rating through 15 contests this season.