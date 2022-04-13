Atkinson (lower body) is considered doubtful for Wednesday's game versus the Rangers, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.
Head coach Mike Yeo relayed the bad news after Tuesday's game, in which Atkinson departed with an injury late in the first period. The 32-year-old winger is set for further evaluation and should be considered day-to-day until the next update is provided by the team.
