Atkinson is looking forward to next season after successful neck/triceps surgery in December, Jordan Hall of NBCSN Philadelphia reports.

Atkinson missed the entire 2022-23 campaign after some misdiagnoses. Eventually, it was discovered that Atkinson had a herniated disc in his C6-C7 area of his spine, and he had atrophy in his left triceps that needed surgery, or his NHL career would have ended. Atkinson is ready to return to the ice and has plenty of time in order to be ready for the start of the 2023-24 season. Atkinson had 23 goals and 50 points in 73 games during the 2021-22 season.