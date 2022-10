Atkinson (upper body) is not expected to play Saturday according to coach John Tortorella, Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Atkinson sat out the opener Thursday against the Devils as he has been dealing with the injury for two weeks. The 33-year-old had 23 goals and 50 points in 73 contests last season, his first with the Flyers after spending the first 10 years of his career with Columbus.