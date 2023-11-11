Atkinson scored a goal on five shots, dished an assist, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Friday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

Atkinson set up Sean Couturier for the opening goal and then scored the Flyers' second tally later in the first period. This outing snapped a three-game slump for Atkinson, who continues to see big minutes in a top-line role with plenty of power-play time. The winger is up to seven goals, four helpers, 45 shots on net, a minus-4 rating and four PIM through 14 contests. He's bounced back well so far after missing all of 2022-23 with a neck injury.