Atkinson (lower body) will participate in Friday's intrasquad scrimmage, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

Atkinson was sidelined late last year with a lower-body injury, but it was never expected to hold him back at this year's training camp. The 33-year-old winger had 50 points in 73 contests last year and figures to be a top-six fixture on a Flyers team still in the depths of a rebuild.