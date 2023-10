Atkinson scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Atkinson put the Flyers ahead 2-1 late in the first period and the lead lasted for nearly 35 minutes. The winger has been all goals early on, scoring four times on 17 shots over six games. He's added four blocked shots, two PIM and a minus-2 rating while playing in a top-line role.