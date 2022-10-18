Atkinson (upper body) won't play Tuesday versus the Lightning, Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Atkinson will miss a third straight game to open the year. There's still not a firm timeline for his return, but it's believed he remains day-to-day. It would be a tight turnaround for him to be ready for Wednesday's road game versus the Panthers.
