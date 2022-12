Atkinson (upper body) will miss Wednesday's clash with the Capitals, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

Atkinson has been working his way back into the lineup and practicing with the team but will have to wait a little longer before making his 2022-23 debut. Once cleared to play, the veteran winger should immediately slot into a top-six role but may not have enough time left in the season to reach the 20-goal and 50-point thresholds as he did last year.